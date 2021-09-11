Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $242,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $318,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.20 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

