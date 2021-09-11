Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graham by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Graham during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $591.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.01 and a 200 day moving average of $629.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

