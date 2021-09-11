Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

STOK stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

