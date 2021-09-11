Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Rain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several research firms have issued reports on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

