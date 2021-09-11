Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock worth $52,784,040. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

