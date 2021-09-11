Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $12,437,000.

CYH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

