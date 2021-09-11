Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 371.9% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 126,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CVR Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE CVI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

