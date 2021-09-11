Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 171,276 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

CYH opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.