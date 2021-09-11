Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

