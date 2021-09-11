Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.71 ($122.02).

EPA DG opened at €87.93 ($103.45) on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.00.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

