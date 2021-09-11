Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 945,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,230,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.