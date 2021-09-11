Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 945,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,230,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.
About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)
Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.