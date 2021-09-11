Vine Energy Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 14th (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

VEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

VEI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vine Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.