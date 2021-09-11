Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
VITL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.
In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.