Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after buying an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.