VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 9,690 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Joseph O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95.

VZIO stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,854,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

