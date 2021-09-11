Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.17 ($61.37).

Shares of VOS opened at €46.75 ($55.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vossloh has a one year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a one year high of €49.45 ($58.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $821.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.26.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

