W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 767.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $415.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

