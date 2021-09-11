Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNC. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,805. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

