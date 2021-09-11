WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

