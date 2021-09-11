Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 3,179,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.