Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

