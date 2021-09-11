Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

BOND stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. 104,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

