Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.69. 644,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

