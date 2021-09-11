Wall Street Games Hits Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00184996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.92 or 0.99943694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.66 or 0.07161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.81 or 0.00907156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

