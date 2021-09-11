Waste Management (LON:WM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Waste Management (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WM. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waste Management from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).
