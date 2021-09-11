Waste Management (LON:WM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Waste Management (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WM. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waste Management from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

