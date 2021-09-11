Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 35,353 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,913. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

