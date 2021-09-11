Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,894 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 2,970,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.