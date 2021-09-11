Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $205.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $205,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 3,957,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

