Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.05 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 2,435,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

