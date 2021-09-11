Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 3.73% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $27,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.12. 11,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.