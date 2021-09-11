Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

