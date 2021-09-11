WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Down 1%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30. 7,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WECMF. TD Securities upgraded WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

