Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EOD opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

