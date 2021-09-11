Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $16.00

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.