West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WFG. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

WFG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 245,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

