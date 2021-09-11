West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $459.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

