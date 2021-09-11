Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.