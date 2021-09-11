Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.