WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $228.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.82. The company had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,547. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

