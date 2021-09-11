WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

