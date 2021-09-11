Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 796,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 380,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $413.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.