WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,338 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.01. 590,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $132.37.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

