WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 269 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $45,945,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $42,749,000. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 688,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

