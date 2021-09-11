WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,538 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 844.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEU traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,167. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.94.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.