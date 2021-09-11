WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 429,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,893,361. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

