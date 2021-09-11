WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $60.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,991.59. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,750.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4,390.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

