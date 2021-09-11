WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.39. 1,003,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,605. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

