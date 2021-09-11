Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

