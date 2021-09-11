Wolverine Trading LLC Reduces Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Wolverine Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 2,736.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

