WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $906,551.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00059275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00163319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043174 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

