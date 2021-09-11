Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $9.22 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.22 billion and $353.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,253.06 or 0.99946558 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00067846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

